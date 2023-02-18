Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) versus Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Head to Head Comparison

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Couchbase and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Couchbase 0 3 8 0 2.73 Micro Focus International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Couchbase presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.68%. Given Couchbase’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Couchbase is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Couchbase has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Couchbase and Micro Focus International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Couchbase $148.27 million 4.88 -$58.23 million ($1.46) -10.97 Micro Focus International $2.74 billion 0.80 -$424.40 million $0.99 6.55

Couchbase has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International. Couchbase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Couchbase and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Couchbase -43.92% -38.11% -24.74% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.2% of Couchbase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Couchbase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc. provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments. It also provides Couchbase Mobile, an embedded NoSQL database for mobile and edge devices that enables an always-on experience with high data availability, even without internet connectivity, as well as synchronization gateway that allows for secure data sync between mobile devices and the backend data store. The company sells its platform through direct sales force and an ecosystem of partners. It servs governments and organizations, as well as enterprises in various industries, including retail and e-commerce, travel and hospitality, financial services and insurance, software and technology, gaming, media and entertainment, and industrials. The company was formerly known as Membase, Inc. and changed its name to Couchbase, Inc. in February 2011. Couchbase, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Micro Focus International

(Get Rating)

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.