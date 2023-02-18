Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Critical Survey

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre 0.80% 3.86% 1.36% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cadre and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 0 4 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cadre currently has a consensus price target of $32.80, suggesting a potential upside of 38.05%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

34.1% of Cadre shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Cadre shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.1% of Advanced Biomedical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadre and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre $437.73 million 2.03 $12.66 million $0.08 297.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 34.86 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Cadre has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Cadre has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cadre beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable), Electro-Acuscope 80L, Neuroscope 230B, Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model), Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study), and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

