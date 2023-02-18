Analyzing Largo (NYSE:LGO) & Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE)

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) and Sisecam Resources (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Largo and Sisecam Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo 6.16% 6.11% 5.05% Sisecam Resources 8.79% 17.56% 10.55%

Risk and Volatility

Largo has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sisecam Resources has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo $232.08 million 1.84 $22.57 million $0.22 30.27 Sisecam Resources $720.10 million 0.69 $63.30 million $3.13 8.02

This table compares Largo and Sisecam Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sisecam Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Largo. Sisecam Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of Largo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of Sisecam Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Largo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Largo and Sisecam Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sisecam Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Largo presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.23%. Given Largo’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Largo is more favorable than Sisecam Resources.

Summary

Largo beats Sisecam Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo

Largo Inc. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sisecam Resources

Sisecam Resources LP engages in the production and sale of natural soda ash. The company was founded on April 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

