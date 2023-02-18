Contrasting UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) & Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) and Capital Financial (OTCMKTS:CPFH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UP Fintech and Capital Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UP Fintech
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Capital Financial
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
UP Fintech currently has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 47.29%. Given UP Fintech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Capital Financial.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UP Fintech
|$264.49 million
|2.25
|$14.69 million
|($0.07)
|-55.28
|Capital Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
UP Fintech has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Financial.
Risk and Volatility
UP Fintech has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
4.4% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 54.0% of Capital Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares UP Fintech and Capital Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UP Fintech
|-3.94%
|-1.89%
|-0.25%
|Capital Financial
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
UP Fintech beats Capital Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.
About Capital Financial
Capital Financial Holdings, Inc., a full-service brokerage company, provides investment products and services to independent investment representatives, financial planners, and investment advisors in the United States. It offers mutual funds, insurance products, and various other securities, as well as investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Integrity Mutual Funds, Inc. and changed its name to Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. in May 2009. Capital Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minot, North Dakota.
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.