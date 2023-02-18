Critical Review: Genocea Biosciences (GNCAQ) & The Competition

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCAQ – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Genocea Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genocea Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors -4,576.10% -103.62% -37.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Genocea Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences Competitors 926 3899 10805 162 2.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 73.17%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genocea Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genocea Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million -$33.20 million -0.01 Genocea Biosciences Competitors $762.21 million $138.43 million -2.59

Genocea Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Genocea Biosciences. Genocea Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences’ peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform, ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-011, an investigational adoptive T cell therapy and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine. The company was founded by Robert Paull and Kevin J. Bitterman on August 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

