Head-To-Head Contrast: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Rating) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FFW alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FFW and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FFW and First Northern Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $21.27 million 2.39 $5.72 million $5.29 8.51 First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.25 $15.90 million $1.14 7.79

First Northern Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW. First Northern Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FFW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

FFW has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 26.19% N/A N/A First Northern Community Bancorp 24.39% 12.65% 0.83%

Summary

First Northern Community Bancorp beats FFW on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FFW

(Get Rating)

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company engaged in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.