Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.88.

Several brokerages have commented on LMND. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

About Lemonade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.