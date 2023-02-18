KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) & TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Head to Head Contrast

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Rating) and TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares KVH Industries and TROOPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries 12.05% -4.13% -3.20% TROOPS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KVH Industries and TROOPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries $171.77 million 1.12 -$9.76 million $1.03 9.70 TROOPS $3.68 million 84.21 -$8.41 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

TROOPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KVH Industries.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KVH Industries and TROOPS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 TROOPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

KVH Industries presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.13%. Given KVH Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KVH Industries is more favorable than TROOPS.

Volatility and Risk

KVH Industries has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TROOPS has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of KVH Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of TROOPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of KVH Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of TROOPS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KVH Industries beats TROOPS on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The Mobile Connectivity segment consists of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions. The Inertial Navigation segment includes digital compass and fiber optic gyro-based navigation and guidance systems. The company was founded by Robert W.B. Kits van Heyningen, Martin A. Kits van Heyningen and Arent H. Kits van Heyningen in 1982 and is headquartered in Middletown, RI.

About TROOPS

TROOPS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

