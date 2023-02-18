Reviewing Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Sportradar Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of Sportradar Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Sportradar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $2.54 billion 0.69 -$928.47 million ($1.40) -3.80 Sportradar Group $664.00 million 20.87 $14.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sportradar Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sabre and Sportradar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 2 1 0 2.00 Sportradar Group 1 3 7 0 2.55

Sabre presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.31%. Sportradar Group has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.21%. Given Sportradar Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sportradar Group is more favorable than Sabre.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Sportradar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -17.16% N/A -8.58% Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sabre has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportradar Group has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Sabre on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions, through SaaS and hosted delivery models, to hoteliers around the world. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, TX.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

