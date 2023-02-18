Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Decreased by KeyCorp

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Shares of FIS opened at $69.50 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

