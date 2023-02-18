National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.23.

TSE:HBM opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.92. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.47.

In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

