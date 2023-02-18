Research Analysts Set Expectations for GoDaddy Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoDaddy’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

In related news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

