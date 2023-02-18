Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock worth $14,921,020. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

