Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Lattice Semiconductor in a report released on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,615 shares of company stock worth $6,151,394 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

