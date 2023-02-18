Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.79) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUSN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $216.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. 59.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

