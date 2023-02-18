Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denny’s in a report issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denny’s’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $120.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DENN. Wedbush lifted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Denny’s stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a market cap of $713.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 191.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $93,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares in the company, valued at $372,746.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.