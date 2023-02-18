KeyCorp Weighs in on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

PECO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

