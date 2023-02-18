Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Trilogy Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Trilogy Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.33. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,675 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 167,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals by 13.3% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,382,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

