Brokers Set Expectations for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino & Resort’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $36,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

