PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for PerkinElmer’s current full-year earnings is $5.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.30.

Shares of PKI opened at $133.44 on Thursday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $113.46 and a one year high of $184.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

