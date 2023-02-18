Oppenheimer Comments on Ecolab Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 122.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 18.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
