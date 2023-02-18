Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Reduced by Analyst

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magna International in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magna International’s current full-year earnings is $5.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA opened at $56.60 on Thursday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $78.84. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Magna International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Magna International by 14.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 27.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 87.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.