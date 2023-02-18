William Blair Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IQV. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $254.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

