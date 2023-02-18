Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lattice Semiconductor Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lattice Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,254 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,882.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,520,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,617,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,216 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,990,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,776,536.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 19,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,599,678.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,534 shares in the company, valued at $51,463,154.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,394. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

