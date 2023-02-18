Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Expedia Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

Expedia Group stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $211.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

