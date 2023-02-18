Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NHYDY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 80.00 to 94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.80.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Extrusions, Hydro Energy, Hydro Metal Markets, and Other. The Hydro Bauxite & Alumina segment includes bauxite mining activities, production of alumina and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

