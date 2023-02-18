Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 829.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 829.20 ($10.07).

Several research firms have weighed in on VTY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 929 ($11.28) to GBX 954 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 840 ($10.20) to GBX 760 ($9.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 950 ($11.53) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 791.50 ($9.61) on Monday. Vistry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 502 ($6.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,070.50 ($12.99). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 706.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 695.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 807.65.

About Vistry Group

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

