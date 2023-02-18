Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 315 to CHF 270 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. The company was founded by August Kuehne and Friedrich Nagel in 1890 and is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland.

