Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MGDDY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €30.00 ($32.26) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €20.00 ($21.51) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

