InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Raised to $9.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.
InnovAge Price Performance
InnovAge stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
About InnovAge
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
