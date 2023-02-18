InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Price Target Raised to $9.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INNV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.48.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Price Performance

InnovAge stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the second quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.