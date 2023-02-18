Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

