Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Trading Up 9.7 %
NWARF stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.
About Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA engages in the provision of aviation, other transport, and travel-related activities. It operates through the following business areas: People and Services, Aircraft Operations, Assets and Financing, and Other Business Areas. The People and Services business area includes crew, airline and crew support, and administrative functions.
