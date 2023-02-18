National Bankshares Analysts Give Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) a C$15.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Aura Minerals Trading Up 9.5 %

Aura Minerals stock opened at C$10.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$774.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.98.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. Aura Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Aura Minerals

In other news, insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,136,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,648,008.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 500,000 shares of company stock worth $3,884,000. Insiders own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.