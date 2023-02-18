Cfra Raises Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$93.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Cfra from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QSR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.7 %

QSR opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of C$60.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$92.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$89.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.