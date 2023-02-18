ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

