ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 12,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Insider Activity
In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,604.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.0% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADMA Biologics Stock Up 4.6 %
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.