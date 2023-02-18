Financial Survey: OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) & Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY)

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) and Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Beach Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. OMRON pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and Beach Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON 7.91% 9.20% 6.80% Beach Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.0% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares OMRON and Beach Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.79 billion 1.66 $546.46 million $2.55 21.39 Beach Energy $1.17 billion 2.14 $236.49 million N/A N/A

OMRON has higher revenue and earnings than Beach Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OMRON and Beach Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 0 0 2.00 Beach Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beach Energy has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OMRON beats Beach Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

(Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others. The Industrial Automation segment manufactures and sells control components and equipment for factory automation and production machinery. The Electronic and Mechanical Components segment produces and merchandises relays, switches, components, and units for amusement devices, connectors, and combination jogs. The Automotive Electronic Components segment supplies onboard electronic components aimed at auto makers and automotive component makers. The Social Systems, Solutions, and Services segment ideals with railway infrastructure, traffic control, road management, security, environmental solutions, and payment systems. The Healthcare segment sells digital blood pressure monitors, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, pedometers, biological information monitors, and nebulizers. The Others segment includes solar power generation systems, sensors, and liquid crystal display bac

About Beach Energy

(Get Rating)

Beach Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through following business segments: Cooper Basin, Other Australia, and International. The Cooper Basin segment represents oil and gas sales from Australian production. The Other Australia segment includes the Group’s interest in all on-shore and off-shore production and exploration tenements within Australia. The International segment consists of the Group’s interests in all areas outside Australia. The company was founded by Reg Sprigg in 1961 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

