Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Increased by Oppenheimer

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for WESCO International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share.

WESCO International Stock Performance

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $168.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.11. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

