u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Critical Comparison

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) and Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.3% of u-blox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for u-blox and Prysmian, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score u-blox 1 2 1 0 2.00 Prysmian 0 1 3 0 2.75

Dividends

u-blox currently has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.32%. Prysmian has a consensus price target of $36.17, indicating a potential upside of 78.87%. Given Prysmian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prysmian is more favorable than u-blox.

u-blox pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Prysmian pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. u-blox pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prysmian pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. u-blox is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares u-blox and Prysmian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio u-blox N/A N/A N/A $3.99 31.83 Prysmian N/A N/A N/A $0.44 46.21

u-blox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Prysmian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares u-blox and Prysmian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets u-blox N/A N/A N/A Prysmian N/A N/A N/A

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications. The Wireless Services segment offers wireless communication technology services related to reference designs and software. The company was founded by Daniel Ammann, Andreas Thiel, Gerhard Tröster and Jean-Pierre Wyss in 1997 and is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland.

About Prysmian

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products. The Projects segment comprises of high voltage, submarine power, submarine telecom, and offshore specialties which focus on the projects and their execution, as well as on product customization. The Telecom segment offers cable systems and connectivity products used in telecommunication networks such as optical fibre, optical cables, connectivity components and accessories, optical ground wire, and copper cables. The company was founded on May 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

