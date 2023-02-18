AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW) Short Interest Down 9.9% in January

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 81,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AEAEW opened at $0.19 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

