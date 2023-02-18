Reviewing ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. 42.0% of ThredUp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Blue Apron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp -31.28% -51.02% -26.15% Blue Apron -24.80% -213.15% -53.92%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $289.94 million 0.51 -$63.18 million ($0.92) -1.61 Blue Apron $470.38 million 0.08 -$88.38 million ($3.54) -0.28

This table compares ThredUp and Blue Apron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Apron. ThredUp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Apron, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ThredUp and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 4 7 0 2.64 Blue Apron 0 3 1 0 2.25

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $5.27, indicating a potential upside of 256.27%. Blue Apron has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 431.00%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than ThredUp.

Volatility and Risk

ThredUp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Apron has a beta of -2.8, meaning that its stock price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ThredUp beats Blue Apron on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

