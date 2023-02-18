Critical Review: Rexel (RXLSF) vs. The Competition

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rexel to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out -318.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Rexel Competitors -4.35% -20.23% -2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Rexel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rexel and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 1 2 3 0 2.33 Rexel Competitors 739 3841 5967 102 2.51

Rexel presently has a consensus target price of $23.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%. Given Rexel’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Rexel is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexel and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A 26.18 Rexel Competitors $1.04 billion $75.63 million 1,130.38

Rexel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Rexel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rexel rivals beat Rexel on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 24 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

