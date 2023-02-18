Analyzing EBET (NASDAQ:EBET) & Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) and EBET (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of EBET shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of EBET shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $4.96 million 11.66 $62.87 million ($0.40) -3.70 EBET $65.86 million 0.15 -$41.43 million ($3.11) -0.19

Analyst Recommendations

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EBET. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EBET, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A EBET 0 0 1 0 3.00

EBET has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 410.20%. Given EBET’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EBET is more favorable than Allied Gaming & Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EBET has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and EBET’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% EBET -60.89% -130.29% -49.20%

Summary

EBET beats Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About EBET

EBET, Inc. develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. It also provides iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting. The company was formerly known as Esports Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to EBET, Inc. in May 2022. EBET, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

