Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) vs. California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and California Resources (OTCMKTS:CRCQQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and California Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $2.05 billion 1.09 $365.15 million $19.92 1.81 California Resources $2.63 billion 0.00 -$28.00 million N/A N/A

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than California Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 37.99% 38.40% 14.56% California Resources -95.33% -4.31% -3.78%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Callon Petroleum and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Callon Petroleum and California Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44 California Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $66.63, suggesting a potential upside of 84.51%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than California Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.7% of California Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of California Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats California Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.2 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2019, the company had net proved reserves of 644 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the grid and utility customers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Los Angeles, California. On July 15, 2020, California Resources Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

