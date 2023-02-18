Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ADIL opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

