Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

ABUS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

About Arbutus Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

