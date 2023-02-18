Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance
ABUS stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
About Arbutus Biopharma
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
