AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 608,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

AAON Stock Up 1.7 %

AAON opened at $80.00 on Friday. AAON has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AAON by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AAON by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in AAON by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

