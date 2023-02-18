Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) Short Interest Update

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %
ACXP opened at $3.66 on Friday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $42.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of -0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Featured Articles
