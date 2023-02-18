Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arch Capital Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.2 %

About Arch Capital Group

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.