American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,760,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 89,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,636.00 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $14.25.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares in the company, valued at $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

