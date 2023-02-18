Short Interest in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Drops By 8.9%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,810,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,288,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total value of $460,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,288,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $479,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 184,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,103,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,741,077 shares of company stock worth $76,358,741. 10.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 337,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AKRO opened at $44.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of -0.95. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

